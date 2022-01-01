Go
County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin image
American
Bars & Lounges

County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

137 Reviews

$$$

312 E Woodin Ave

Chelan, WA 98816

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

312 E Woodin Ave, Chelan WA 98816

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

The Vogue Coffee Bar

No reviews yet

Serving specialty coffee, fresh food & pastries in beautiful downtown Chelan.

Tin Lilly

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ in the Vineyard at Lake Chelan Winery

No reviews yet

Surrounded by lush vineyards, our beautiful family-friendly BBQ in the Vineyard picnic area boasts gorgeous views in the backyard of the first winery in the valley. It’s the perfect place to relax, enjoy mouthwatering BBQ and a bottle of one of our extraordinary wines.

Karma Vineyards

No reviews yet

Do Good

County Line Eat & Drink on Woodin

orange star4.6 • 137 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston