The County Line on the Hill

The County Line has been servin' up legendary award-winning, slow-smoked bar-b-q since 1975. We're famous for our big meaty ribs, extra lean brisket and spicy German sausage. But there's more than great food to enjoy at The County Line. Our spectacular views and roadhouse decor are as unique and legendary as the food we serve.

6500 W Bee Cave Rd

Popular Items

Ala Potato Salad
Our creamy chunky version of Potato Salad. Made with Mayo, Onion, Relish, and County Line Spice.
Pickles, Onion, Jalapenos$0.39
Sausage by the Lbs
Our signature Sausage is mixed with Beef and Pork.
Lean Brisket by the Lbs
Slowly smoked brisket with out the fat but tender and juicy.
2 Meat Combo$18.99
Choose between 2 Smokey Meats and 2 Sides.
Homemade Bread
Homemade Bread made fresh Daily. Choice of White, Wheat, or Half/Half. Worth every penny! Please select either Full or Half, White or Wheat
2nd Cut Brisket by the Lbs
Smoked for 16-18 hours. This cut is from the beautifully marbled moist section.
BBQ Emergency Kit$15.24
1 Person Per Kit. Brisket, Sausage, Chicken, and Peppered Turkey Breast. Served with 8 oz. Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, and Beans. Plus our complementary bread, pickles, onions, and jalapenos. Want Ribs? Add or Substitute Ribs to your order.
3 Meat Combo$20.99
Your choice of 3 Smokey Meats and served with 2 sides.
Jumbo Baked Potato
A large baked potato stuffed with your choice of BBQ Meats. Served all the way with Butter, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Sour Cream and Chives.
Location

6500 W Bee Cave Rd

Austin TX

Sunday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 1:00 am
