Go
Toast

County Line Kitchen

Powered by Cox Bros BBQ, County Line Kitchen specializes in scratch-made soups and comfort food... but there is one catch, it is only for delivery! With Bob Cox's 30+ years of kitchen experience and passion for unique flavor, you will not be disappointed!

223 McCall Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken and Dumplings$8.00
Chicken and Dumplings Soup
Grill-Ready Grilled Cheese$5.00
Smoked provolone, cheddar, and Monterey jack buttered and ready for your skillet
Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage$8.00
Senator White Bean w/ Smoked Texas Style Sausage
The Wabash$13.00
A Train-wreck of Burnt Ends, Home-Fries, BBQ Beans, Mac-n-Cheese, and Smoked Sausage.
County Line Meat Loaf$12.00
Smothered in gravy with mashed potatoes and green beans
Mac 'N' Jack Pot$9.00
Our famous mac & jack mixed with smoked turkey and sausage topped with melted cheddar
Lobster Bisque$9.50
Lobster Bisque Soup
Lemon Bar$3.00
Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya$9.00
Cajun Chicken and Sausage Jambalaya
Cornbread 'N' Butter$1.00
See full menu

Location

223 McCall Road

Manhattan KS

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cox Bros BBQ

No reviews yet

Manhattan’s only locally-owned BBQ restaurant! Stop by to try our award-winning, made-from-scratch BBQ smoked over a genuine wood-fired pit.

Kites

No reviews yet

An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954
Come on in and enjoy!

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

We're Not Just Another Bar & Grill. We're An Approach to Life!

Fat Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston