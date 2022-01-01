The County Line on the Lake
Come on in and enjoy!
5204 FM 2222
Location
5204 FM 2222
Austin TX
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 1:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Waterloo Ice House Bull Creek
Serving Austin since the hippies showed up!
Bashaw's Steakhouse, Seafood, and Live Music
Come in and enjoy!
Westlake Wine Bar
Elegant wine bar with good food. We mean REALLY good food.
Maudie's Milagro
Milagro has a faithful regular crowd and serves the neighboring businesses along Capital of TX Hwy. and our Westlake family & friends/