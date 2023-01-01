County Seat Cafe
109 N Main St
Linden, TX 75563
Popular Items
Reeda's famous Meatloaf served with your choice of two sides
Our delicious Chicken Spaghetti made with shredded chicken breast, Velveeta and noodles cooked to perfection. Served with a Salad.
Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast, comes with two sides
Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg, Ham, Turkey, Bacon and Cheese With Crackers and Dressing on the Side
Bacon Cheeseburger includes a Hamburger Patty cooked to perfection in an Iron Skillet, American Cheese, Sliced Bacon, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Bun Served with Fries
Full Hand-Battered Chicken Fried Steak covered in white gravy, comes with two sides
Hand-Battered Boneless Chicken Breast covered in White Gravy, comes with two sides
Leaf Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onion and Cheese with Crackers and Dressing on the Side
Specials
Platters
Comes with Three Vegetables
Boneless Grilled Chicken Breast, comes with two sides
2 Hand-Battered Chicken Tenders with Side of White Gravy, Served With Two Sides
Half Hand-Battered Chicken Fried Steak covered in white gravy, comes with two sides
Low Carb Diet
Hamburger Patty Topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, American and Swiss Cheese; Served with Steamed Broccoli and Salad
Salads
Shredded Chicken Breast, Egg, Sweet Relish, Mayo, Finely Chopped Onion and Celery made with love by Memaw Served on a Bead of Lettuce with Tomato Wedges, Pickle Spear and Crackers
Sandwiches
Hamburger Patty Topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Bacon, American and Swiss Cheese on a Bun Served with Fries
Hand-Battered Chicken Fried Steak topped with Lettuce and Tomato on a Bun Served with Fries
Cheeseburger includes a Hamburger Patty cooked to perfection in an Iron Skillet, American Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Bun Served with Fries
Ham, Tomatoes and Swiss Cheese Grilled to Perfection and topped with Lettuce on a Hawaiian Bun Served with Potato Chips
Shredded Chicken Breast, Eggs, Sweet Relish, Minced Onion, Minced Celery and Mayo mixed with Love by our Sweet Memaw, Served with Lettuce and Tomato on White or Wheat Bread with Potato Chips
Hamburger includes a Hamburger Patty cooked to perfection in an Iron Skillet, Leaf Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and Pickles on a Bun Served with Fries
Ham, Turkey, Tomatoes, American and Swiss Cheese Grilled to Perfection and topped with Bacon and Lettuce on White or Wheat Bread Served with Potato Chips
Turkey, Tomatoes and Swiss Cheese Grilled to Perfection and topped with Lettuce on a Hawaiian Bun Served with Potato Chips
Hand-Battered Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce and Tomato on a Hawaiian Bun Served with Fries
Kids Senior
Hand-Battered Chicken Tender Served With Two Sides
Sides
Perfectly Steamed Broccoli
Hand Cut French Fries
Dinner Salad includes Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cheese with Crackers and Dressing on the Side
Hand-Battered Onion Rings
A La Carte
Drinks
Appetizers
Dinner Platters
Hamburger Patty Smothered in Grilled Onions and Brown Gravy, comes with two sides
1 Hand-Battered Bone-In Pork Chop, comes with two sides
2 Hand-Battered Bone-In Pork Chop, comes with two sides
1 Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop, comes with two sides
2 Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop, comes with two sides
2 Hand-Battered Steak Fingers with a side of white gravy, comes with two sides
1 Hand-Battered Bone-In Pork Chop and 1 Grilled Bone-In Pork Chop, comes with two sides
Dinner Sides
Battered Fried Okra
Creamed Potatoes topped with White Gravy
Boiled Cabbage with a hint of spice (Contains ham and bacon)
Bowl of Homemade Mac N Cheese
Baked Potato with Butter, Shredded Cheese and Sour Cream on the side
Dinner Low Carb Diet
Dinner Salads
Dinner Sandwiches
Dinner Kids Senior
Desserts
A La Carte
NA Beverages
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
109 N Main St, Linden TX 75563
Gallery
