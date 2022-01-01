Coupe's
Come in and enjoy!
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
9 Elliewood Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
9 Elliewood Ave
Charlottesville VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Afghan Kabob
Come in and enjoy!
Crozet Pizza at Buddhist Biker Bar
Crozet Pizza's Charlottesville location serves up our famous pizza pies from UVA's Corner District. They have a very large patio shaded by tall trees, where you can sip on their signature cocktail: The Fresh Zen. Observing all Covid-19 protocols and safely offering takeout, delivery, and outdoor dining.
Moe's Original BBQ
A Southern Soul Food Revival, Serving Fresh Smoked Meats and House-Made Sides and Sauces