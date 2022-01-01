Coupeville restaurants you'll love

Must-try Coupeville restaurants

Callen's image

 

Callen's

12981 State Route 20, Coupeville

No reviews yet
Chicken Telera$14.00
grilled chicken breast, spinach, grilled onions, roasted red peppers, pesto aioli
Northwest Clam Chowder (GF)$5.00
Callen's - made from scratch
Callen's Adult Grilled Cheese with Fire Roasted Tomato Bisque$13.00
Beecher's Flagship and Just Jack cheese, Camembert and fresh basil pesto on Oystercatcher sourdough bread. Served with Fire Roasted Tomato Bisque as the side
Sunshine Drip image

 

Sunshine Drip

306 N Main St, Coupeville

No reviews yet
Turkey Aioli$10.95
Toasted Sour Dough, turkey, homemade Aioli,with tomato and cheddar
Avocado Toast$5.95
Sour Dough bread with 1/2 avocado topped with extra virgin olive oil, chopped roma tomatoes and a dash of salt and pepper.
Breakfast Bagel$5.25
Choose your bagel, cheese and if you want a choice of veggies or meat or both
Restaurant banner

 

Little Red Hen Bakery2

4 front st. NE, Coupeville

No reviews yet
Classic croissant$4.50
Chocolate croissant$6.00
Restaurant banner

 

The Oystercatcher

901 NW Grace Street, Coupeville

No reviews yet
