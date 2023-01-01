Burritos in Coupeville
Coupeville restaurants that serve burritos
Callen's Restaurant
12981 State Route 20, Coupeville
|Callen's Breakfast Burrito
|$16.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Ham or Bacon or Chorizo cooked with onions, red bell pepper, potato, diced tomato, jalapeno, and Tillamook cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa molcajete. Served with a choice of Smashed Potatoes or Fresh Fruit Cup
Sunshine Drip
306 N Main St, Coupeville
|Vegan Burrito
|$12.95
We start with a flour tortilla, add some roasted red potato, red onions and bell peppers. We then add some "Beyond" breakfast sausage and "just egg" and top it with Daiya cheese and salsa. It's big and it's darn yummy!
|Meat Burrito
|$12.95
Our breakfast burrito starts with a flour tortilla. We fill it with roasted red potato, red onion and bell peppers. We then add egg, sausage and bacon and top it with shredded cheese and salsa. It's a big boy!