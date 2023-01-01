Burritos in Coupeville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coupeville restaurants that serve burritos

Callen's image

 

Callen's Restaurant

12981 State Route 20, Coupeville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Callen's Breakfast Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Ham or Bacon or Chorizo cooked with onions, red bell pepper, potato, diced tomato, jalapeno, and Tillamook cheddar. Served with sour cream and salsa molcajete. Served with a choice of Smashed Potatoes or Fresh Fruit Cup
Callen's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Sunshine Drip

306 N Main St, Coupeville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Burrito$12.95
We start with a flour tortilla, add some roasted red potato, red onions and bell peppers. We then add some "Beyond" breakfast sausage and "just egg" and top it with Daiya cheese and salsa. It's big and it's darn yummy!
Meat Burrito$12.95
Our breakfast burrito starts with a flour tortilla. We fill it with roasted red potato, red onion and bell peppers. We then add egg, sausage and bacon and top it with shredded cheese and salsa. It's a big boy!
Sunshine Drip

