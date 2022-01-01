Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Coupeville

Coupeville restaurants
Toast

Coupeville restaurants that serve cake

Callen's image

 

Callen's

12981 State Route 20, Coupeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Callen's Chocolate Truffle Cake$10.00
Rich chocolate cake served warm with raspberry compote, whipped Chantilly cream and vanilla ice cream.
More about Callen's
Item pic

 

Sunshine Drip

306 N Main St, Coupeville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cake$5.50
Coffee Cake$3.25
More about Sunshine Drip

