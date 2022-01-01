Go
Courtside Cafe by East Coast Shuckers

We specialize in using sustainable and locally sourced seafood, produce, and meats for our fresh and unique menu.

30 Tradewinds Drive

Popular Items

TUNA NACHOS$12.00
Crispy housemade wonton chips, seared tuna, cucumbers, green onion, red onion, sweet thai chili, and siracha mayo.
CHICKEN TACOS$10.00
Blackened chicken, lettuce, pico, cotija cheese, spicy mayo. (2) tacos.Served w/ kettle chips. May upgrade side for additional fee.
CRAB CAKES$16.00
6 Jumbo Lump Mini Crab Cakes. Served with Siracha Mayo.
WAFFLE SWEET POTATO FRIES$5.00
30 Tradewinds Drive

Satellite Beach FL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
