Courtside Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

85 North Court St • $

Avg 4.2 (292 reviews)

Popular Items

Garlic Cheese Bread$4.99
Cheese bread baked w/ garlic herb butter sauce, baked golden brown, served w/ tomato sauce
14in BYO Pizza$8.99
Build your pizza the way you want it!
16in BYO Pizza$12.99
Build your pizza the way you want it!
10in Buffalo Chicken$9.99
Buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, & side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
14" Two Topping & Breadsticks$9.99
Bread Sticks$3.99
8 Bread sticks w/ tomato sauce & garlic butter
Boneless Wings$8.99
Deep friend boneless wings with the same wing sauce choices as our bone-in wings
10in BYO Pizza$6.00
Build your pizza the way you want it!
14in Buffalo Chicken$14.99
Buffalo chicken, cheddar cheese, & side of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
5 mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

85 North Court St

Athens OH

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
