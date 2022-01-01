Go
A map showing the location of Hooligans on Elizabeth
Bars & Lounges

Hooligans on Elizabeth

Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1523 Elizabeth Avenue

Charlotte, NC 28204

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 12:00 am

Location

1523 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte NC 28204

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Dandelion Market

No reviews yet

Dandelion Market provides Uptown Charlotte with a place for friends and family to enjoy the best in lunch, brunch, and our signature small plates dinner menu, served with a smile.

PARA Charlotte

No reviews yet

Trolley Barn

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cloud Southend

No reviews yet

Come catch a vibe!

Hooligans on Elizabeth

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston