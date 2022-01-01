Bars & Lounges
Hooligans on Elizabeth
Open today 6:00 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
1523 Elizabeth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28204
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
1523 Elizabeth Avenue, Charlotte NC 28204
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Dandelion Market
Dandelion Market provides Uptown Charlotte with a place for friends and family to enjoy the best in lunch, brunch, and our signature small plates dinner menu, served with a smile.
Trolley Barn
Come in and enjoy!
Cloud Southend
Come catch a vibe!