Couvert

TACOS • SEAFOOD

7121 hwy 150 • $$

Avg 4.6 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

Boom Boom Shrimp$9.00
Catfish Basket$11.00
Cod Basket$15.00
Fish Sandwich$10.00
Shrimp Basket$15.00
All American$10.00
Surf Turf$24.99
Chicken Basket$9.00
Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Fried Pickles$6.00
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Buffet
Takeout

Location

7121 hwy 150

Floyds Knobs IN

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

