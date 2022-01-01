Cove Restaurant

The Blue Oar, Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Located on Depot Court in the heart of Cohasset Village, The Blue Oar is a casual neighborhood kitchen and bar. Here you can enjoy modern American fare along with your favorite beverage.

Our menu features every day comfort favorites along with some feel good plates for when you are in a healthier mood. All prepared fresh daily. Here you will find a variety of beers on tap, carefully prepared cocktails and a variety of good wines.

