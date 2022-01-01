Cove Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!
124 Elm St
Location
124 Elm St
Cohasset MA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Olde Salt House
Delicious New England flavors on Cohasset Harbor!
Peel Pizza Company
Come in and enjoy!
The Fresh Feast
Our focus at The Fresh Feast is to create a variety of foods from scratch using natural and local ingredients. Whether it be Catering, Prepared Foods, or Sandwiches - we've got you covered! Come by or give us a call, we are sure to have a meal solution that will satisfy you and your family!
The Blue Oar, Kitchen & Bar
Located on Depot Court in the heart of Cohasset Village, The Blue Oar is a casual neighborhood kitchen and bar. Here you can enjoy modern American fare along with your favorite beverage.
Our menu features every day comfort favorites along with some feel good plates for when you are in a healthier mood. All prepared fresh daily. Here you will find a variety of beers on tap, carefully prepared cocktails and a variety of good wines.