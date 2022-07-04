Cove House
Welcome to Cove House where you can relax on our sunny coastal patio and soak in the beauty of the La Jolla Cove. In the heart of the La Jolla Village, we are located at 8030 Girard street just steps away from Scripps Park and the famous Sea Lions at La Jolla Cove. Cove House offers a menu full of fresh California ingredients, a beachy relaxed atmosphere, and a great gathering spot for Locals. Enjoy the sun, the San Diego Coast vibe and our warm hospitality. Enjoy life at Cove House.
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
8030 Girard Avenue • $$
8030 Girard Avenue
La Jolla CA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm
