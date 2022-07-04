Go
Welcome to Cove House where you can relax on our sunny coastal patio and soak in the beauty of the La Jolla Cove. In the heart of the La Jolla Village, we are located at 8030 Girard street just steps away from Scripps Park and the famous Sea Lions at La Jolla Cove. Cove House offers a menu full of fresh California ingredients, a beachy relaxed atmosphere, and a great gathering spot for Locals. Enjoy the sun, the San Diego Coast vibe and our warm hospitality. Enjoy life at Cove House.

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

8030 Girard Avenue • $$

Avg 4.6 (239 reviews)

Popular Items

Fortaleza Dinner 4/7/22$105.00
4 Courses By Chef Blake Bone of Cove House and 4 Expressions From Tequila Fortaleza.
Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 6:00 PM. This is a ticketed event. Gratuity is included. We look forward to seeing you! Thank you for your continued support!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

8030 Girard Avenue

La Jolla CA

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
