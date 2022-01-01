Coventry restaurants you'll love

Go
Coventry restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Coventry

Coventry's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Coventry restaurants

Wicked Slice image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Slice

3466 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.5 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
LG Mozzarella$17.00
MD Mozzarella$14.00
SM Mozzarella$11.00
More about Wicked Slice
Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Cheesy Garlic Bread LRG$6.50
SM Meatball Grinder$7.75
Small Pizza$8.95
More about Dimitri's
Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry

50 Lake St, Coventry

Avg 3.9 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
LakeView Burger$18.00
American cheese, bacon, red peppers, tomato, lettuce on a brioche bun. Served with french fries and coleslaw.
Mediterranean Salad ⭐ (V/GF)$14.00
Gluten Free & Vegetarian. Tomato, feta, kalamata oilives, red onion, romaine, Greek dressing.
Baja Fish Tacos ⭐$18.00
Fried talapia, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
More about Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
Map

More near Coventry to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

No reviews yet

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (605 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (127 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.4 (78 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.4 (511 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston