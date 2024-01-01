Chef salad in Coventry

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coventry restaurants that serve chef salad

Wicked Slice image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Slice - Coventry

3466 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.5 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Half Chef Salad$11.99
Full Chef Salad$14.99
More about Wicked Slice - Coventry
Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chef Salad$0.00
More about Dimitri's

