Chicken marsala in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve chicken marsala

Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Marsala$21.95
More about Dimitri's
Consumer pic

 

NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry

50 Lake St, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Marsala$24.00
sautéed mushrooms, sun dried tomatoes, marsala wine sauce, linguini.
More about NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry

