Clams in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve clams

Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Clam Strips APP$11.95
More about Dimitri's
Consumer pic

 

NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry

50 Lake St, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Angry Rhode Island Clams$28.00
Little neck clams, spicy sausage, crushed red peppers, linguini, lemon butter white wine sauce
More about NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry

