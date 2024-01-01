Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Clams in
Coventry
/
Coventry
/
Clams
Coventry restaurants that serve clams
PIZZA
Dimitri's
3444 Main St, Coventry
Avg 4.4
(552 reviews)
Fried Clam Strips APP
$11.95
More about Dimitri's
NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry
50 Lake St, Coventry
No reviews yet
Angry Rhode Island Clams
$28.00
Little neck clams, spicy sausage, crushed red peppers, linguini, lemon butter white wine sauce
More about NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry
