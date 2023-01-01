Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Fish tacos in
Coventry
/
Coventry
/
Fish Tacos
Coventry restaurants that serve fish tacos
Woke Breakfast
1201 Main Street, Coventry
No reviews yet
Fish taco
$0.00
More about Woke Breakfast
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
50 Lake St, Coventry
Avg 3.9
(891 reviews)
Baja Fish Tacos
$16.00
Fried talapia, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
More about Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
