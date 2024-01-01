Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Greek salad in
Coventry
/
Coventry
/
Greek Salad
Coventry restaurants that serve greek salad
WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Wicked Slice - Coventry
3466 Main St, Coventry
Avg 4.5
(460 reviews)
Full Greek Salad
$12.99
Half Greek Salad
$8.99
More about Wicked Slice - Coventry
PIZZA
Dimitri's
3444 Main St, Coventry
Avg 4.4
(552 reviews)
Greek Salad
$0.00
More about Dimitri's
