Greek salad in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve greek salad

Wicked Slice image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Slice - Coventry

3466 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.5 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Full Greek Salad$12.99
Half Greek Salad$8.99
More about Wicked Slice - Coventry
Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Greek Salad$0.00
More about Dimitri's

