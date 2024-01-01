Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve salmon

Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$24.95
More about Dimitri's
Consumer pic

 

NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry

50 Lake St, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Picatta$24.00
Garlic, capers, spinach, artichokes, cherry peppers, wine lemon butter, linguini.
More about NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry

