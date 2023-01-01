Tacos in Coventry
Coventry restaurants that serve tacos
Woke Breakfast
1201 Main Street, Coventry
|Taco
|$0.00
|Fish taco
|$0.00
|3 Tacos w/ rice & beans
|$14.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS
Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry
50 Lake St, Coventry
|Spicy Beef Tacos
|$16.00
Jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, salsa, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
|Baja Fish Tacos
|$16.00
Fried talapia, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
|Shrimp Tacos
|$16.00
Crispy, shrimp, corn salsa, cabbage, chip tole mayo, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.