Tacos in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve tacos

Woke Breakfast

1201 Main Street, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco$0.00
Fish taco$0.00
3 Tacos w/ rice & beans$14.95
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SALADS • STEAKS

Lakeview Restaurant - Coventry

50 Lake St, Coventry

Avg 3.9 (891 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Spicy Beef Tacos$16.00
Jack, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, salsa, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
Baja Fish Tacos$16.00
Fried talapia, corn salsa, chipotle mayo, cabbage, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
Shrimp Tacos$16.00
Crispy, shrimp, corn salsa, cabbage, chip tole mayo, flour tortilla. 2 pieces.
