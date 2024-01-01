Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Tiramisu in
Coventry
/
Coventry
/
Tiramisu
Coventry restaurants that serve tiramisu
PIZZA
Dimitri's
3444 Main St, Coventry
Avg 4.4
(552 reviews)
Tiramisu Cake
$6.25
More about Dimitri's
NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry
50 Lake St, Coventry
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$8.00
More about NEW Lakeview Restaurant - 50 Lake St Coventry
