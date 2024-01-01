Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Coventry

Go
Coventry restaurants
Toast

Coventry restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Wicked Slice image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Slice - Coventry

3466 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.5 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Wicked Tuna Wrap$11.00
More about Wicked Slice - Coventry
Dimitri's image

PIZZA

Dimitri's

3444 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.4 (552 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna wrap$14.95
More about Dimitri's

Browse other tasty dishes in Coventry

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Marsala

Turkey Bacon

Turkey Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Pasta

Chef Salad

Greek Salad

Map

More near Coventry to explore

Manchester

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Glastonbury

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

East Hartford

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Enfield

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Willimantic

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

South Windsor

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Marlborough

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Vernon Rockville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Ellington

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (76 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1270 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (251 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (730 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (186 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1042 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (559 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston