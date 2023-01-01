Turkey bacon in Coventry

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Wicked Slice image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Wicked Slice - Coventry

3466 Main St, Coventry

Avg 4.5 (460 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey and Bacon 12"$12.25
Turkey and Bacon Wrap$9.50
Turkey and Bacon Artisan$12.25
More about Wicked Slice - Coventry
Consumer pic

 

Woke Breakfast

1201 Main Street, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TURKEY BACON, EGG, & CHEESE$7.50
More about Woke Breakfast

