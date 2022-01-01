Coventry restaurants you'll love

Coventry restaurants
Toast
  • Coventry

Coventry's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Sandwich
Must-try Coventry restaurants

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo image

 

Papa Gino's & D'Angelo

326 Timpany Boulevard, Gardner

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
Pastrami
Cheese Breadsticks
D'Angelo image

 

D'Angelo

795 Tiogue Ave. Rt. 3, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
Thanksgiving Toasted
Olde Theater Diner image

 

The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Classic Gyro$9.99
Meatball Parm Grinder
Steak & Cheese Grinder
Sherri's Come Along Inn image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherri's Come Along Inn

402 Washington St, Coventry

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Snail Salad$15.95
Tangy snails cut thing and mixed with oil and vinegar served over fresh lettuce, with grape tomato and red onion for a special treat!
Chicken Soup$5.25
Made fresh in house from scratch. Brings me back to moms home cookin, we put every bit of love and care into crafting this classic chicken soup to warm your soul!
Meatball Parm Sandwich$11.95
Sherr's hand rolled, tender meatballs with provolone cheese topped with her signature tomato gravy and served on top of a special local Italian sub roll with tasty fries.
Restaurant banner

 

Wings Lakehouse Tavern

2260 Flat River Rd, Coventry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Cheese Pizza$11.99
Waffle Fries$3.75
Small Cheese Pizza$6.99
Restaurant banner

 

Ohana ACTIVE Account

1080 Tiogue ave, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
