Calamari in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve calamari

The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari Classico$10.99
More about The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherri's Come Along Inn

402 Washington St, Coventry

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
RI Calamari$16.95
Authentic RI Calamari with hand cut rings & tentacles. Breaded& lightly fried with cherry peppers, banana peppers. Tossed in our house made garlic sauce and served with a lemon wedge.
More about Sherri's Come Along Inn

