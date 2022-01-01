Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Coventry

Go
Coventry restaurants
Toast

Coventry restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Banner pic

 

Ohana Backyard BBQ

1080 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Smoked chicken breast, brined in pickle juice, tossed in a Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and served on a brioche roll
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Smoked chicken breast, brined in pickle juice, tossed in a Nashville hot sauce, topped with pickles and served on a brioche roll
More about Ohana Backyard BBQ
Olde Theater Diner image

 

The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry

No reviews yet
Takeout
6oz Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge
Chicken Parm Sandwich image

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherri's Come Along Inn

402 Washington St, Coventry

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parm Sandwich$14.95
Hand Pounded Chicken Cutlet covered in cheese and our signature tomato gravy layered on a special local Italian Sub roll, served with tasty fries.
Extra Crispy Chicken Sandwich$13.95
More about Sherri's Come Along Inn

Browse other tasty dishes in Coventry

Tacos

Calamari

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Clams

Nachos

Caesar Salad

Eggplant Parm

Map

More near Coventry to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (21 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

East Greenwich

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

West Warwick

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

North Kingstown

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Kingston

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1312 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1583 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston