Honey chicken in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve honey chicken

Main pic

 

Lake Taco -

446 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
HOT HONEY CHICKEN$15.00
dill pickle brined + fried chicken breast, hot honey, pickles, mayo, pretzel bun
More about Lake Taco -
Olde Theater Diner image

 

Olde Theater Diner

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Honey Mustard Chicken Wrap$14.99
More about Olde Theater Diner

