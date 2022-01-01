Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Coventry

Coventry restaurants
Coventry restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Item pic

 

Ohana Backyard BBQ

1080 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smokehouse Mac and Cheese$13.00
Our three-cheese blend mac and cheese topped with toasted buttery crumb topping
Kid Mac and Cheese$8.00
Mac and Cheese Burger$15.00
Our three-cheese blend mac and cheese atop our brisket blend burger on a brioche bun
More about Ohana Backyard BBQ
Olde Theater Diner image

 

The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge

33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
More about The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge
Item pic

SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherri's Come Along Inn

402 Washington St, Coventry

Avg 4.8 (244 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Mac and Cheese$15.95
House made cheese sauce makes it a creamy, hearty macaroni and cheese with a buttery bread crumb topping.
More about Sherri's Come Along Inn
Restaurant banner

 

Wings Lakehouse Tavern

2260 Flat River Rd, Coventry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac and Cheese Bites (8)$6.95
More about Wings Lakehouse Tavern

