Mac and cheese in Coventry
Coventry restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Ohana Backyard BBQ
1080 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry
|Smokehouse Mac and Cheese
|$13.00
Our three-cheese blend mac and cheese topped with toasted buttery crumb topping
|Kid Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
|Mac and Cheese Burger
|$15.00
Our three-cheese blend mac and cheese atop our brisket blend burger on a brioche bun
The Olde Theater Restaurant & Lounge
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$7.99
SEAFOOD • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Sherri's Come Along Inn
402 Washington St, Coventry
|Baked Mac and Cheese
|$15.95
House made cheese sauce makes it a creamy, hearty macaroni and cheese with a buttery bread crumb topping.