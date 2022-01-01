Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Mango salad in
Coventry
/
Coventry
/
Mango Salad
Coventry restaurants that serve mango salad
Ohana Backyard BBQ
1080 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry
No reviews yet
Papaya Mango Salad
$5.00
More about Ohana Backyard BBQ
Olde Theater Diner
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry
No reviews yet
Strawberry Mango Salad
$10.49
More about Olde Theater Diner
Browse other tasty dishes in Coventry
Nachos
Chicken Sandwiches
Cheeseburgers
Caesar Salad
Chicken Salad
Chicken Tenders
More near Coventry to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Warwick
Avg 3.4
(23 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(18 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
East Greenwich
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
North Kingstown
Avg 4.9
(7 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
West Warwick
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Kingston
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(105 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(69 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(561 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1487 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(96 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(898 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(953 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(1808 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston