Sliders in Coventry

Coventry restaurants that serve sliders
Ohana Backyard BBQ
1080 Tiogue Avenue, Coventry
No reviews yet
Kid Cheeseburger Sliders
$9.50
Kid Pork Sliders
$9.50
More about Ohana Backyard BBQ
Olde Theater Diner
33 Sandy Bottom Rd, Coventry, RI 02816, Coventry
No reviews yet
Kids Night Meatball Slider (2)
$10.00
More about Olde Theater Diner
