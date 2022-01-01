Go
COVER 3 Round Rock

Cover 3 is a premier sports bar with an extensive selection of spirits and an impressive scratch kitchen. Combining a love of sports with exceptional service and delicious food, Cover 3 creates the ultimate dining experience.

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Popular Items

FRENCH ONION TRUFFLE BURGER$13.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Caramelized Onions, Garlic and Herb Truffle Aioli, Swiss, Provolone, Crispy Onions
HICKORY BURGER$13.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, Longhorn Cheddar, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Hickory Sauce, Mayo
COVER 3 SALAD$8.75
Mixed Greens, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Walnuts, Fuji Apples, Goat Cheese, Oregano Vinaigrette | Add Chicken, Salmon or Shrimp
CHOP HOUSE BURGER$12.95
Half Pound, Ground Fresh, P-L-O-T | Add Longhorn Cheddar and Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce Wrap Option Available
CHIPOTLE RANCH FRIED PICKLES$9.95
Smoky, Spicy Crispy-Fried Pickle Chips | Your purchase gives $1 to Partnerships For Children
DOUG'S CERTIFIED REUBEN$14.75
Corned Beef, Aged Swiss, Spicy Russian Dressing, Kraut
PARMESAN FRIES$5.00
ALLANDALE$17.95
Brick Chicken, Applewood Smoked Bacon, Avocado, Dates, Egg, Red Onion, Bleu Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette
VERDE CHICKEN ENCHILADAS$15.95
Verde Sauce, Sliced Avocado, Fresh Pico, Southwestern Rice
Location

2800 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Round Rock TX

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
