Go
Toast

Cover's Apple Ranch

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

19211 Cherokee Rd • $$

Avg 4.7 (566 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

19211 Cherokee Rd

Tuolumne CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 8:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mike's Pizza of Sonora

No reviews yet

We are the #1 Award-winning Pizza restaurant in Sonora. We specialize in quality ingredients, handmade pizza, a Fresh salad bar, excellent 81/19 housemade burgers, sandwiches, and appetizers!

Sonora Squeeze Burger

No reviews yet

The Best Burger in Town!

The Rock of Twain Harte

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Claudia's Cafe

No reviews yet

Nourishing our community at the Health Pavilion
At Adventist Health Sonora, we care for our community, mind, body and spirit. That includes providing wholesome food prepared with love at Claudia’s Café, a classic bistro offering breakfast and lunch, with nutritious selections to nourish our bodies and delicious treats to comfort our souls.
Several menu items have been specially designed to nourish and appeal to people undergoing cancer care, with selections that include baked goods, sandwiches, salads, pizza, smoothies, tea and Peet’s specialty coffee.
Claudia’s Café offers convenient online ordering and is open to the community Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston