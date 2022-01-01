Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Octopus in
Covina
/
Covina
/
Octopus
Covina restaurants that serve octopus
Zumo Zuzhi
1404 N Azusa Ave Ste A, Covina
No reviews yet
Fried Octopus Legs
$8.00
Octopus legs deep fried in a light crispy batter
More about Zumo Zuzhi
Rose City Pizza
602 N. Grand Ave, Covina
No reviews yet
10" Octopus Pizza
$18.00
More about Rose City Pizza
