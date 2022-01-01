Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Octopus in Covina

Covina restaurants
Covina restaurants that serve octopus

Zumo Zuzhi

1404 N Azusa Ave Ste A, Covina

TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Octopus Legs$8.00
Octopus legs deep fried in a light crispy batter
More about Zumo Zuzhi
Rose City Pizza

602 N. Grand Ave, Covina

TakeoutFast Pay
10" Octopus Pizza$18.00
More about Rose City Pizza
