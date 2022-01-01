Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Popcorn chicken in Covina

Covina restaurants
Covina restaurants that serve popcorn chicken

Zumo Zuzhi - 1404 N Azusa Ave Ste A

1404 N Azusa Ave Ste A, Covina

Sesame Popcorn Chicken$9.50
Marinated chicken thigh bites, fried to perfection. Served with our house sesame sauce. A guest favorite!
Rose City Pizza - Covina

602 N. Grand Ave, Covina

FOCACCIA Popcorn Chicken$30.00
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + fried Thai basil
X-LARGE Popcorn Chicken$30.00
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil
SMALL Popcorn Chicken$12.50
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil
