Popcorn chicken in Covina

Zumo Zuzhi - 1404 N Azusa Ave Ste A
1404 N Azusa Ave Ste A, Covina
|Sesame Popcorn Chicken
|$9.50
Marinated chicken thigh bites, fried to perfection. Served with our house sesame sauce. A guest favorite!
Rose City Pizza - Covina
602 N. Grand Ave, Covina
|FOCACCIA Popcorn Chicken
|$30.00
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + fried Thai basil
|X-LARGE Popcorn Chicken
|$30.00
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil
|SMALL Popcorn Chicken
|$12.50
mozzarella + 5 spice popcorn chicken + Sichuan peppercorn chili oil + basil aioli + Thai fried basil