Covington restaurants you'll love

Covington restaurants
Toast
  • Covington

Covington's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Gastropubs
Must-try Covington restaurants

BG pic

 

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Smokehouse$13.00
Swiss, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Crispy Onion
Po Boy$14.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Remoulade
Buffalo MAC
House Made Mac N Cheese, Fried Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, No Side
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits image

 

Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits

11406 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington

Avg 4.5 (521 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bacon Sandwich$3.29
More about Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits
Restaurant banner

 

Benchwarmers

10205 Access Rd Suite A, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Benchwarmers
Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Salad Plate$11.50
scoop of tuna or chicken salad, grilled pita, cucumber dill yogurt sauce, sliced tomatoes and cucumbers, fruit
Sirloin$14.00
grilled hand cut 6oz black angus
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
grilled or fried tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, ranch or bleu chees
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Restaurant banner

 

The Depot sports bar and grill

4122 Emory St NW, Covington

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Depot sports bar and grill
