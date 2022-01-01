Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caesar salad in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve caesar salad

BG pic

 

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Caesar Salad$9.00
Romaine, Shaved Parmesan, Crouton
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caesar Salad
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Greek Salad

Hummus

Salmon

French Fries

Green Beans

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston