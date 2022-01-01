Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve cake

BG pic

 

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Funnel Cake Fries$8.00
Chocolate Torte Cake$8.00
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
All Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
topped with romaine, tomato, and spicy chipotle ranch
Crab Cake App$15.50
fresh lump blue crab cake, served on a bed of arugula with lemon garlic cream or roasted red pepper aioli
All Lump Crab Cake Sandwich$16.50
topped with romaine, tomato, and spicy chipotle ranch
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Gigi's Place Soul Food image

 

Gigi's Place Soul Food

3265 Salem Road, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
ITALIAN CREME CAKE$4.00
More about Gigi's Place Soul Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Philly Cheesesteaks

Fish And Chips

Cobbler

Chicken Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Fried Pickles

Caesar Salad

Quesadillas

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (607 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (47 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (51 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (253 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (116 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston