Cake in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve cake
More about The Social Goat Tavern
The Social Goat Tavern
1115 Church St. SE, Covington
|Funnel Cake Fries
|$8.00
|Chocolate Torte Cake
|$8.00
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Riverstone Corner Bistro
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton
|All Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
topped with romaine, tomato, and spicy chipotle ranch
|Crab Cake App
|$15.50
fresh lump blue crab cake, served on a bed of arugula with lemon garlic cream or roasted red pepper aioli
|All Lump Crab Cake Sandwich
|$16.50
topped with romaine, tomato, and spicy chipotle ranch