Chicken wraps in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve chicken wraps
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Riverstone Corner Bistro
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, romaine, tomatoes, grilled onions, black beans, spicy chipotle ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$13.50
grilled or fried tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, ranch or bleu chees
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$13.50
grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar