Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Wrap$13.50
grilled chicken, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, romaine, tomatoes, grilled onions, black beans, spicy chipotle ranch
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.50
grilled or fried tossed in buffalo sauce, romaine, cheddar and monterey jack cheese, tomatoes, ranch or bleu chees
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$13.50
grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Item pic

 

Benchwarmers - Covington

10205 Access Rd Suite A, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$10.99
Buffalo chicken & bleu cheese crumbles wrapped in a flour tortilla with lettuce and tomato.Served with ranch dressing.
More about Benchwarmers - Covington

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Cake

Sweet Potato Fries

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Pretzels

Mac And Cheese

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (640 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (12 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (53 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (261 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (158 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (118 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (577 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston