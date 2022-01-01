Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish and chips in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve fish and chips

BG pic

 

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$16.00
Beer Battered Grouper, Fries, Tarter
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish and Chips$20.00
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Hummus

Pork Chops

French Fries

Greek Salad

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Salmon

Nachos

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (541 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (230 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (104 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (499 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston