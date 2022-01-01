Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve french fries

BG pic

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

9144 Highway 278 NE, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.95
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food
Gigi's Place Soul Food image

 

Gigi's Place Soul Food

3265 Salem Road, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries
French Fries
More about Gigi's Place Soul Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Salmon

Caesar Salad

Hummus

Greek Salad

Nachos

Grilled Chicken

Green Beans

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston