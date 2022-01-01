Grilled chicken in Covington
Covington restaurants that serve grilled chicken
The Social Goat Tavern
1115 Church St. SE, Covington
|TRADITIONAL Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
|BRUSCHETTA Grilled Chicken
|$13.00
House Made Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle
Riverstone Corner Bistro
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton
|Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$12.50
grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
|$6.00