Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve grilled chicken

BG pic

 

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TRADITIONAL Grilled Chicken$13.00
Cheddar, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato
BRUSCHETTA Grilled Chicken$13.00
House Made Pesto, Goat Cheese, Tomato, Balsamic Drizzle
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.50
grilled chicken or shrimp, romaine, parmesan, creamy caesar
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Grilled Chicken image

 

PITA Mediterranean Street Food

9144 Highway 278 NE, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$12.45
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle & Garlic
Grilled Chicken Platter$14.45
Lettuce & Tomato
More about PITA Mediterranean Street Food

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Green Beans

Caesar Salad

Greek Salad

Salmon

Nachos

Hummus

French Fries

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (512 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (9 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (223 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (456 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston