Hummus in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve hummus

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus$9.50
served with seasoned grilled pita, crisp vegetables, mediterranean olives, and evoo
PITA Mediterranean Street Food

9144 Highway 278 NE, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Traditional Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
Mini Hummus 3oz$2.50
Red Pepper Hummus$7.95
Chickpeas, roasted red pepper, tahini sauce, garlic, and fresh lemon juice. Served with pita bread.
