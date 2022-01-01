Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Philly Cheesesteak Taco$12.00
Shaved Ribeye, Queso, Peppers & Onion
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Benchwarmers - Covington

10205 Access Rd Suite A, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Philly Cheese Steak$10.99
More about Benchwarmers - Covington

