Pretzels in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve pretzels

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel$8.00
Pretzel with Sea Salt, Queso
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Benchwarmers - Covington

10205 Access Rd Suite A, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
BW Pretzel$9.99
More about Benchwarmers - Covington

