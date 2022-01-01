Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Covington
/
Covington
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Covington restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
The Social Goat Tavern
1115 Church St. SE, Covington
Avg 3
(9 reviews)
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$13.00
Slow Smoked Pork, House Made BBQ, Slaw, Pickle
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Riverstone Corner Bistro
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton
No reviews yet
GF Pulled Pork Sandwich
$16.50
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
