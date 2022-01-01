Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Covington

Go
Covington restaurants
Toast

Covington restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Banner pic

 

The Social Goat Tavern

1115 Church St. SE, Covington

Avg 3 (9 reviews)
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$13.00
Slow Smoked Pork, House Made BBQ, Slaw, Pickle
More about The Social Goat Tavern
Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
GF Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.50
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in Covington

Nachos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Chicken Sandwiches

Sweet Potato Fries

Chicken Wraps

Cobbler

Hummus

Cake

Map

More near Covington to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Monroe

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Stone Mountain

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Conyers

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Loganville

No reviews yet

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Lithonia

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Snellville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Social Circle

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Milledgeville

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)

Macon

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Warner Robins

No reviews yet

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (247 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (111 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (294 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (543 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston