Salmon burgers in
Covington
/
Covington
/
Salmon Burgers
Covington restaurants that serve salmon burgers
Riverstone Corner Bistro
151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton
No reviews yet
Salmon Burger
$15.00
House made salmon patty, lettuce, bbq sauce, grilled pineapple, avocado mash
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Gigi's Place Soul Food
3265 Salem Road, Covington
No reviews yet
SALMON BURGER
$15.00
More about Gigi's Place Soul Food
