Salmon burgers in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve salmon burgers

Consumer pic

 

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Burger$15.00
House made salmon patty, lettuce, bbq sauce, grilled pineapple, avocado mash
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Gigi's Place Soul Food image

 

Gigi's Place Soul Food

3265 Salem Road, Covington

No reviews yet
Takeout
SALMON BURGER$15.00
More about Gigi's Place Soul Food

