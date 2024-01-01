Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon sandwiches in Covington

Covington restaurants
Covington restaurants that serve salmon sandwiches

Riverstone Corner Bistro

151 Reinhardt College Pkwy, Canton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon BLT Sandwich$17.00
grilled salmon topped with boar's head bacon, romaine, tomato, and dill tartar sauce
More about Riverstone Corner Bistro
Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Covington

11406 Brown Bridge Rd, Covington

Avg 4.5 (521 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Sandwich$4.59
Two Salmon Patties on choice of white or wheat bread(toast optional).
Select sandwich to see available toppings
(Salmon patty ingredients also include flour, eggs, and spices)
More about Mamie's Kitchen Biscuits - Covington

